Effective governance is key to achieving our developmental goals: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that effective governance is key to achieving the state's developmental goals and that the government is investing in technology and innovative solutions to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the administrative processes.

Addressing a meeting with NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery here, the chief minister said that sustainability is at the core of the state government's development strategy. "We are committed to environmental conservation and are implementing policies aimed at reducing our carbon footprint. For example, Karnataka is a leader in renewable energy; 53 per cent of our installed capacity of 32 Giga Wats comes from renewable energy sources.

"Our efforts also include protecting natural resources and encouraging sustainable agricultural practices. We recognise that environmental stewardship is essential for long-term prosperity and quality of life," he said.

The chief minister said the state government is investing in technology and innovative solutions to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in administrative processes. "For example we have a strong set of e-Governance solutions. Using these we were able to roll out the five guarantees in a record time of less than three month. Using our DBT module, we are transferring over Rs 54,000 crore to the beneficiaries directly into their bank accounts," he said.

Siddaramaiah further said that by adopting e-governance tools and fostering a culture of responsiveness, the government aims to improve service delivery and citizen engagement.

"Our partnership with NITI Aayog has been instrumental in shaping our development strategies. We appreciate the guidance and support provided and are keen to continue collaborating on various Initiatives.

We believe that through shared knowledge, resources, and expertise, we can address the challenges we face and unlock new opportunities for growth," he said.

He emphasised on the state's dedication to contributing to the collective vision of a progressive and prosperous India. "We are committed to working together with all stakeholders to achieve our common goals and make a positive impact on the lives of our citizens," he added.