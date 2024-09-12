Effective parliamentarian, unrepentant Marxist: Leaders across pol aisle condole Yechury's passing

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Leaders cutting across the political spectrum condoled CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's passing, with many hailing him as an effective parliamentarian, a pillar of the CPI(M) and an "unrepentant Marxist" with a pragmatic streak.

Yechury (72) died at AIIMS in Delhi following prolonged illness. He had been in a critical condition for the past few days and was on respiratory support.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled Yechury's demise and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar condoled his passing and said Yechury left behind a rich legacy of unwavering commitment to public service.

Condoling his passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Yechury was a leading light of the Left and known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Sitaram Yechury ji. He was a leading light of the Left and was known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum," Modi said in a post on X.

"He also made a mark as an effective parliamentarian. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

The CPI(M) also expressed profound grief over the death of its general secretary and described Yechury's passing as a big blow for the Left, democratic and secular forces.

The Congress also condoled Yechury's death, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying he was a protector of the idea of India with a deep understanding of the country.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Yechury was an excellent parliamentarian and an outstanding intellectual who served the people of India with pragmatism blended with idealism.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said Yechury was fierce in his determination to protect India's diversity and was a powerful champion of secularism.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country." "I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief," the former Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled Yechury's demise and said his passing "is a profound loss for all of us".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Yechury was an "unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPI(M), and a superb Parliamentarian".

BJP leaders and Union ministers also paid tribute to Yechury and said his contributions to public life would always be remembered.

"Pained by the passing away of CPI(M) general secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechury. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as a seasoned parliamentarian who was known for his knowledge and articulation," senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

Extending heartfelt condolences to Yechury's family and loved ones, Union minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari said the CPI(M) leader's contributions to public life would always be remembered.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said Yechury gave his entire life for the country.

Several chief ministers also condoled Yechury's death with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling it a loss to national politics.

"Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," she said on X.

The chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, among others, also expressed grief.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed shock over Yechury's passing.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray condoled Yechury's death and hailed his commitment to his party and the values he brought to politics.

RJD's Manoj Jha said, "I am not able to believe the news. I had met him just a few weeks ago. Comrade Sitaram was full of energy, he was always planning ahead." China's envoy to India Xu Feihong said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). My deepest condolences to his family and comrades of CPI(M) during this difficult time." "He was a staunch Marxist and an old friend of the Chinese people. His contribution to China-India relations and friendship will be remembered forever," Xu said.

Yechury, who started from the students' union of Jawaharlal Nehru University as a member of the Students' Federation of India and went on to become a member of the central committee of the CPI(M) in 1984, was elected to the Politburo in 1992.

He served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2005 to 2017. He became the fifth general secretary of the CPI(M) at the 21st party congress in Visakhapatnam in April 2015, taking over from Prakash Karat.

He also played a significant role in the formation of the joint opposition's INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. PTI ASK AO PK NAB SCH ASK SZM