Effective surveillance through CCTV system at all railway stations in Mumbai: officials

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Security is being strengthened at public places in Maharashtra in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the railway stations in Mumbai are under effective surveillance through CCTV systems, state officials said on Saturday.

There are 139 railway stations under the Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate and about 80 lakh passengers travel through these stations every day.

All these stations are being monitored effectively through CCTV systems, said an official release.

Under all railway police stations, police personnel remain in touch with `police friends' (local volunteers), peace committees, passenger organizations, sanitation workers, porters and boot polishers to gather information about suspicious passengers, it said.

Every officer is required to patrol within the limits of a police station for at least four hours, the release said.

Surprise passenger checks are carried out on running local trains and racks and luggage are also checked, it said. PTI MR KRK