Effective utilisation of CSR funds in healthcare is priority: Minister Gundu Rao

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Monday his government is committed to leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to enhance healthcare services, particularly in rural areas.

Gundu Rao was speaking at the launch of the ‘Strengthening Healthcare Services through PHC Infrastructure Upgradation’ project at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru.

"Health and education are the most fundamental needs of the people. Our department has initiated several programmes under the CSR scheme to enhance healthcare services. Now, in collaboration with GE Healthcare and CSR Box/Bharat Cares, we are strengthening PHCs to improve healthcare delivery in rural areas," Karnataka Health Minister said.

As part of this initiative, 13 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Raichur are being upgraded at Rs 4 crore.

Of these, 10 PHCs have already been completed and dedicated to the public, ensuring improved healthcare access for the people.

Gundu Rao further emphasised that the department has successfully implemented several CSR-driven healthcare projects and will continue to introduce new initiatives for public welfare in the coming days.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoviraj Singh, Vice-President, of CSR Box/Bharat Cares, said, "We are committed to ensuring equitable and high-quality healthcare for rural and underprivileged communities. This partnership with the government will help us upgrade PHCs, enhance infrastructure, and expand community outreach programmes." Chaitanya Saravate, Chairman & CEO, of GE Healthcare, expressed appreciation for the government’s efforts in strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

"I thank the Health Minister and the government for enabling organisations like ours to contribute to healthcare development. We will continue to support such visionary initiatives," he said.

During the launch, Dr Daulasab Muddapur, Medical Officer of Balaganur PHC, Raichur, shared insights via video conference on the new facilities made available through the CSR project.

Several medical officers from different PHCs also participated virtually.