Effectively implement Centre's schemes: Jayant Chaudhary to UP education department officials

Lucknow, Aug 27 (PTI) Union minister Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday held a meeting with the officials from the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department and directed them to effectively implement programmes launched by the Centre.

During the meeting, he reviewed the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) and the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) schemes and praised the Yogi Adityanath government's efforts to implement them, an official release issued here said.

He sought detailed updates on the two schemes and also asked the departmental officials to enhance their effectiveness by implementing programmes such as 'Preeti Bhoj'.

In the first two phases, 925 and 782 schools in the state have been selected as PM SHRI Vidyalayas.

Chaudhary, along with senior officers of his ministry, conducted the review of various education programmes, it said.

The minister mentioned that an agreement has been made with the Ministry of Education for teaching new technologies at IIT Kanpur.

He advised the officials to provide industrial experience to secondary school students and proposed establishing agreements with ITI and Polytechnic institutions for this purpose.

He also emphasised the need for setting up Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) labs in all schools. PTI ABN RHL