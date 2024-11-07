Effects of premature birth could persist into adulthood: Study

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Effects of being born prematurely could continue to affect an individual till they turn nearly 30 years of age -- 17 per cent could be less likely to enroll in a university, while 16 per cent less likely to graduate with a university degree, a new study has found.

Premature or preterm birth is said to affect about 10 per cent of all births globally and could account for one in every five child deaths.

The researchers, including those at The Hospital for Sick Children, Canada, looked at all live births in the country between 1990 and 1996, and followed the children for over two decades. About seven per cent of the births were preterm. Data on 24 lakh individuals was analysed.

On an average, people born before 37 weeks of gestation -- preterm infants -- were found to have lower levels of education and earn lower incomes through 28 years of age.

The researchers found that the average yearly income of prematurely born individuals at age 18-28 years was six per cent lower compared to those born at term.

"Preterm-born individuals, on average, had CAD 958 less employment income per year, 6 per cent lower income per year, than term-born individuals, and were 2.13 per cent less likely to be employed," the authors wrote in the study published in the journal PLoS ONE.

"Preterm birth was negatively associated with college or university enrollment (17 per cent less likely to enroll in a university program). Preterm-born individuals were also 16 per cent less likely to graduate with a university degree," they wrote.

Further, among those born between 24-27 weeks of gestation, which was "extremely preterm", yearly incomes were found to be 17 per cent lower and university enrollment and graduation rates decreased by 45 per cent, the authors found.

"While clinical care during the neonatal period is critical, our findings suggest that the development of long-term supports (including psychological, education and vocational resources) that go beyond clinical care may help mitigate the longer-term effects of preterm birth," said author Petros Pechlivanoglou, The Hospital for Sick Children.

"Policymakers and society as a whole must recognize that the socioeconomic impact of preterm birth may extend into early adulthood and that considerations for ongoing support could be vital to ensuring this population has equal opportunity to thrive," Pechlivanoglou said. PTI KRS AS AS