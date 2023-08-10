Efforts being made to attack tribals in India: J''khand CM

Ranchi, Aug 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday claimed that efforts are being made to attack the tribal community in the country, citing the ethnic strife in Manipur, and said indigenous people are fighting for their existence.

Soren also said Jharkhand is the first state in the country, which passed a resolution in assembly, seeking the inclusion of Sarna as a separate religion code to establish the identity of tribals in society.

“There are several communities in the country whose population is less than the tribals but they have separate identities. Why tribals should not have their own identity?” the chief minister said during a discussion on ‘Indeginity—A way of life’ at the concluding ceremony of two-day ‘Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav’ here.

Around 13 crore tribals in the country should get an identity, he said.

"There is a separate tribal affairs ministry at the Centre but authorities are not ready to recognise tribals. Some call them 'Vanvasi', while some ask them 'Janjati'. This is very contradictory as 'Vanvasi' people are not tribals.

"A planned strategy is going on to attack tribals. They are being tortured in many parts of the country. One can see what is going on in Manipur. Many tribals, who had gone there during the British era, are coming back to Jharkhand. We are providing them shelters," the JMM leader said.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May and has been continuing for the last three months, killing more than 160 people and leaving thousands homeless.

Soren also claimed that Jharkhand is the "first state in the country, which passed a resolution in the assembly, seeking inclusion of Sarna as a separate religion code".

“The matter is pending with the Centre. Tribals will have to fight for it,” the chief minister said.

Soren also spoke about climate change, and alleged that policymakers discuss environmental problems but "the way they prepare policies makes things worse".

Speaking on the purpose of the tribal festival, he said such an event was never organised in Jharkhand.

“In a bid to connect tribes of other states and protect tribal roots in the ongoing development pattern, our government decided to organise Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav in 2022. This is the second year when this festival was organised where tribals can be seen participating in large numbers,” he said.

Apart from Kalpana Soren, wife of Hemant Soren, the concluding day ceremony was attended by several cabinet ministers, including Alamgir Alam, Champai Soren, Joba Manjhi, Badal Patralekh and Hafijul Hassan and top government officials.

Jharkhand BJP, however, termed the two-day festival as ‘Soren Raj Pariwar Divas’.

State BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi said, “In the name of tribal day, Soren Raj Pariwar Divas was celebrated. Crores of rupees were spent in the promotion of the festival, but photos of great personalities of the state, such as Sido Kahnu, Chand Bhairav, Tilka Manjhi and Bhagwan Birsa Munda were missing in posters or banners.” PTI SAN BDC