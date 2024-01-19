Efforts being made to promote tourism activities in Pong Dam area: Himachal CM

Shimla, Jan 19 (PTI) Efforts are being made to promote tourism activities in the Pong Dam area and schemes worth Rs 100 crore will be commenced in times to come, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

Presiding over the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme at Nakki village in Kangra district, the chief minister said the state government stands firmly with the people on the issue of notifying the area adjacent to Pong Dam an eco-sensitive zone.

Sukhu said that efforts were being made to strengthen the rural economy.

"Milk purchase rates have been increased by Rs 6 and a Rs 250 crore milk processing plant is being constructed at Dhagwar in Kangra district," Sukhu said.

"Besides announcing 20,000 jobs in the government sector, steps were also being taken towards providing self-employment opportunities to the youth and Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi self-employment start-up scheme has been launched," he added.

The chief minister also inaugurated four projects worth Rs 11.32 crore.

During the programme, Sukhu also presented financial assistance cheques of Rs 31,000 each to 10 beneficiaries under the Shagun Yojana. PTI COR AS AS