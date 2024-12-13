Efforts being made to reduce minorities, especially Muslims, to second-grade citizens: Akhilesh

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged efforts are being made to reduce minorities, especially Muslims, to second-grade citizens.

Participating in a debate in Lok Sabha on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Yadav said, "Whenever we get opportunity, we will conduct a caste census." Yadav said a caste survey will bridge the gap among castes.

He also demanded the government give figures on per capita income of those below the poverty line.

Yadav attacked the government over alleged Chinese transgressions and claimed the country's borders are shrinking.