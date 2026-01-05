Efforts made to promote tourism in Tripura: CM

Agartala, Jan 5 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said his government has taken efforts to promote tourism in a big way so that the sector can contribute to the state's growth.

The Unity Promo Fest-2025, an initiative to attract tourists from around the world, has ended successfully, he said.

Speaking at a government programme at Sachindranagar Colony in West Tripura district, he said, "Although agriculture and service sectors are the backbone of the state's economy, we have initiated a process to promote tourism in a big way so that it can contribute to the state's growth." At present, Tripura secured the second position in GSDP and per capita income among the northeastern states, while the NITI Aayog declared the state a front-runner.

"Tripura is blessed with the possibility of spiritual tourism. The Tripura Sundari temple has got a facelift at a cost of Rs 32 crore. One of the 51 Shakti Pithas (Tripra Sundari temple) attracts 3,500 footfalls daily. The count is increasing with every passing month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Tripura Sundari temple," he said.

Asserting that the northeastern state is not far behind when it comes to "archaeological tourism", the chief minister said the Unakoti archaeological place, Pilak site and Buddhist Stupa in Sepahijala could be major attractions for tourists.

"The Unity Promo Fest-2025 was not just a tourism festival but an initiative to present Tripura on the global tourism map", he said.

Saha said the Tata group-run Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) will convert Pushbant Palace, a heritage site, into a five-star hotel in the state, which will attract tourists from abroad.

Several steps have been taken to develop the Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala, Neermahal in Sepahijala district and other tourist spots, the CM said.

Earlier, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for the development of Tripura Heritage Village under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and the establishment of an amusement park in West Tripura. PTI PS BDC