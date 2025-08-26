Efforts must be made to filter out avoidable, repetitive RTI applications: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Stressing that most government orders and decisions are already placed in the public domain on official websites, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday suggested that efforts be made to filter out avoidable or repetitive RTI applications while strengthening norms for efficient redressal.

Addressing an event here, he underlined the enormous push given by the government over the last decade to foster transparency, accountability and public disclosure of information for citizen-centric governance.

Singh said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dictum of “maximum governance, minimum government”, transformational changes were introduced to enhance credibility, disposal rates and transparency through technology-driven options.

He praised the Central Information Commission (CIC) and State Information Commissions for achieving almost 100 per cent disposal of RTI cases, even during the COVID-19 lockdown when sittings were conducted remotely to ensure uninterrupted functioning.

“This speaks volumes of the kind of tools that are now available and effectively used to strengthen transparency,” said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

The minister stressed that most government orders and decisions are already placed in the public domain on official websites, reducing the need for repetitive Right to Information (RTI) queries.

He suggested that efforts must be made to filter out avoidable or repetitive applications, while strengthening norms and SOPs for efficient redressal, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Singh also spoke about the innovative ‘Human Desk’ experiment introduced to enhance satisfaction levels.

“Disposal is important, but so is the citizen’s happiness index. After every RTI disposal, a personal call for counselling or feedback ensures that applicants feel heard and engaged,” he said, while addressing the inaugural session of the 15th Annual General Body Meeting of National Federation of Information Commissions in India (NFICI) at the CIC here.

Singh also released the latest edition of the RTI Journal and unveiled an e-journal on the website of the NFICI.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Information Commissioner, Heeralal Samariya, State Chief Information Commissioners and Information Commissioners from across the country.

Highlighting some of the landmark reforms undertaken by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) since 2014, the minister recalled the abolition of over 1,600 obsolete rules, starting with the practice of getting documents attested by gazetted officers.

“This reform sent out a message that this government trusts the youth of this country, who comprise 70 per cent of the population,” he said.

Similarly, the abolition of interviews for government recruitment was a bold step to eliminate subjectivity and favoritism and nepotism, making the process more objective, transparent, and merit-based, Singh said, adding that "this decision, though initially questioned, ultimately strengthened public trust and credibility in governance".

He also appreciated the NFICI for emerging as a platform for coordination, mutual consultation and sharing of best practices among Information Commissions.

Singh urged Information Commissioners to be more forthcoming with suggestions during their tenure, so that their insights can be implemented in real time.

“RTI and Information Commissions play a pivotal role in reorienting governance towards greater transparency and accountability. With digital platforms like CPGRAMS and technology-driven mechanisms, we are moving closer to a governance system that is both transparent and citizen-friendly,” the minister said.

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) allows citizens to raise grievances against government departments online.