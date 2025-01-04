Efforts on for making Dhalli-Narkanda road four-lane: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said his government is making earnest efforts to turn the Dhalli-Narkanda Road into a four-lane highway.

"The four-lane road will boost tourism in the region and benefit farmers and horticulturists," he said in an address after inaugurating a Public Works Department rest house at Fagu in Shimla district. The rest house is built at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore.

"The state government is continuously making efforts to promote tourism. Fagu will be developed as a tourist destination and Rs 25 lakh will be provided for the Fagu-Sarion road," he said.

Sukhu criticised the previous BJP government for "misusing" state's resources and said his government brought policy changes to formulate welfare schemes for people.

"The BJP government generated Rs 600 crore from liquor in five years while the present government achieved the same amount in just one year through liquor auction reforms. The government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by bringing 'Vyavstha Parivartan', he said. PTI COR TIR TIR