Efforts on to cage, drive back tiger on the loose in Kerala's Wayanad: Forest dept

Wayanad(Kerala), Dec 17 (PTI) The Kerala Forest department on Wednesday said it was making all efforts to cage or drive back into the jungle a tiger which strayed into populated areas of the hill district two days ago from the nearby Pathiri reserve.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran told reporters that department officials and personnel were working hard and efficiently to capture the tiger.

The minister also said that orders have been issued authorising tranquilisation of the tiger and the same would be carried out, if required, at the appropriate time and place.

The feline's presence has created a tense atmosphere in the Panamaram panchayath and nearby areas with schools being closed and the public being advised to stay indoors, a senior forest official said.

The official said that the five-year-old tiger has not shown any aggressive behaviour till now and there has been no conflict with the general populace.

"It has only shown straying behaviour," he said.

The official further said that efforts were on to drive the tiger back into the forest or cage it, failing which veterinary doctors were ready to tranquilise the feline.

He also said that hundreds of forest personnel, including Rapid Response Teams, kumki elephants -- trained captive jumbos used for capturing or managing their counterparts in the wild -- and thermal cameras have been deployed to search for the tiger. PTI HMP ROH