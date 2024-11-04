Efforts on to contain Delhi factory fire raging for 35 hours

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A massive fire that broke out in a factory complex in outer Delhi's Alipur area late on Saturday continued to rage even after 35 hours, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

More than 100 water tenders were rushed to the spot and the cooling operation is still underway, he said on Monday.

"Even now, 15 vehicles are working to douse the flames completely. More than 100 water tenders were rushed to the spot from Saturday evening till now," said the official.

No one was injured in the blaze, he said.

"The warehouse was suspected to be used for storage of paper, plastic and chemicals but the exact details are not yet available. We have requested the police to maintain law and order in the area," the official added. PTI BM SZM