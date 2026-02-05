Efforts on to create model tourist circuit in Northeast: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Efforts are on to create a model tourist circuit in the Northeast and the government is working in coordination with all eight states in the region for creating such a sustainable, inclusive and high-value tourism corridor, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Replying to supplementaries during question hour, Minister of State for Development of Northeastern region Sukanta Majumdar said the Ministry of DONER is extending all its support to all eight NER states to ensure a faster grounding of the investment proposals received during the Rising North East investor summit.

He said Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya are top-three states which have received maximum investment proposals after the summit.

"Under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Northeast is going through transformation and it will become one of the driving engines of the Indian economy," the minister said.

"I wish to inform the members that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working in coordination with all eight NE states for creating sustainable, inclusive and high-value tourism corridor and efforts are on to create such a model tourist circuit," he said, replying to a supplementary from Nominated MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

The minister said the model tourist circuit has been carefully identified based on their cultural significance, ecological uniqueness, tourism potential and readiness for integrated infrastructure development.

"The overarching objective of the initiative is to create a world-class tourism infrastructure and visitor amenities, promote distinct regional experiences, ensure convergence and national schemes, faster community-led entrepreneurship and employment and enough tourism contribution to inclusive regional development. We have proposed eight tourism circuits," Majumdar said.

In his written reply, the minister said, "The initiative is aligned with the national vision of tourism-led economic growth, cultural preservation, and enhanced national and global visibility of the Northeastern Region." Listing out the eight model tourist circuits, he said the government has proposed Itanagar-Chullyu-Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh, Jorhat-Kaziranga-Tezpur circuit in Assam, Imphal-Moriang-Imphal circuit in Manipur, Guwahati-Shillong-Sohra-Nongriat circuit in Meghalaya, Lengpui-Aizawl-Thenzawl circuit in Mizoram, Dimapur-Kohima-Kisama-Dzukou circuit in Nagaland, Namchi-Temi-Ravangla circuit in Sikkim and Agartala-Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary-Tripura Sundari Temple-Gunabati Temples-Neermahal-Chabimura in Tripura.

"As on 01.04.2025, 12 Railway projects (08 New Lines, 04 Doubling), of a total length of 777 Km, costing Rs 69,342 crore falling fully/partly in North Eastern Region (NER) have been sanctioned," the minister added. PTI SKC SKC TRB TRB