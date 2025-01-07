Efforts on to ensure Maoists surrender, make Karnataka Naxal-free: Home Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that efforts are on to ensure that Maoists, who are active, to surrender in the days ahead, as the government wants to make the state "Naxal-free".

This comes amid reports that a few suspected Maoists have expressed their desire to return to the mainstream.

"The process (for surrender) is underway, and we need to finalise it. After the Vikram Gowda incident (encounter), we called upon them (Maoists/Naxals) to surrender. Officials have been working in this direction at various levels, and now we feel it has reached an advanced stage. We will continue working toward this, and if everything goes as planned, we will ensure their surrender," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "There are certain procedures and rules for surrender in the government. Similar efforts were made in 2000-2001 when S M Krishna was the Chief Minister. These will be reviewed, as those willing to surrender have also made certain requests." When asked if the state would be Naxal-free after the surrender, Parameshwara said, "In the current situation, if no one comes in from outside, it is possible. They have a presence in various states and keep moving. Our effort is focused on making the state Naxal-free." On Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hinted that individuals involved in Naxal activities may surrender to state authorities soon.

Sources indicate that a few individuals involved in Naxal activities have initiated steps toward surrendering, following efforts by the state committee tasked with implementing the rehabilitation policy for assimilating or facilitating the surrender of left-wing extremists.

The Chief Minister recently urged Naxalites (Maoists) engaged in violent activities to surrender and integrate into the democratic mainstream.

He stated that the government had already established a surrender policy for Naxals and assured that it would be simplified and implemented effectively.

On 18 November 2024, Maoist leader Vikram Gowda was allegedly killed in an encounter with the anti-Naxal force in Peetabailu village, Hebri, Udupi district. PTI KSU SSK ADB