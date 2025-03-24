Efforts on to fill vacancies of doctors by October: MP govt to assembly

Bhopal, Mar 24 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday informed the state assembly that efforts were underway to fill vacancies for doctors across the state by October and ramp up healthcare services.

The government was responding to concerns raised by BJP MLA Riti Pathak about the shortage of doctors in Sidhi district.

Pathak stated that the Sidhi district hospital had just 12 expert doctors instead of 37, and the posts of 6 medical officers were lying vacant.

She further questioned the government about measures taken to improve health service in the district, home to a large chunk of tribal population.

The legislator pointed out that Rewa, the home district of Deputy Chief Minister and State Health Minister Rajendra Shukla, had good healthcare facilities, while the neighbouring Sidhi district lagged.

Senior MLA Ajay Singh, who represents Churhat constituency in Sidhi, echoed Pathak's sentiments.

During the Question Hour, Congress MLA Pratap Grewal grilled the government about medical services.

He questioned the government about what it was doing about the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report of 2024 that pointed out the dismal state of health care in Madhya Pradesh.

Grewal, the legislator from Sardarpur in Dhar district, claimed several vacancies, including for doctors, are vacant in MP.

Replying to both MLAs, Shukla said efforts are underway to fill vacancies for doctors by October.

"The process to fill the vacancies for doctors has already started. Efforts are on to improve health services," he said while listing achievements in the sector. PTI LAL ARU