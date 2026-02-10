Efforts on to identify those involved in Ukhrul violence: Manipur Dy CM

Imphal, Feb 10 (PTI) Manipur Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho on Tuesday said efforts were underway to identify those involved in the violence at Litan in Ukhrul district.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Dikho said all stakeholders were working together to find a solution.

"The chief minister, the government, security forces, civil society groups and other stakeholders are involved in bringing a solution. We are trying to meet everyone and make them understand. There are positive signs," he said.

"Immediately, we may not be able to resolve everything due to the situation, but hopefully things will improve soon," he added.

The Naga People's Front leader said the authorities are yet to identify those behind the violence, but efforts are on to do so.

"Earlier, there was some confusion following the immediate firing and burning of houses. Now the situation is much clearer," he said.

Dikho said the government is making all efforts to resolve the issue and that the situation is gradually cooling down.

"We hope everyone will cooperate," he added.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended the internet suspension in the Lhungtin sub-division of Kangpokpi district and Phungyar sub-division of Kamjong district for five days, with immediate effect.

In a statement, the Home Department said the decision was taken as there is apprehension that anti-social elements may use social media to circulate images, posts and videos that could incite public passions and have serious repercussions on the law and order situation in the state. PTI CORR SOM