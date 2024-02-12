Efforts on to malign us with false corruption charges: Mamata

Arambagh (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that efforts are on to malign the Trinamool Congress government on false corruption charges though it has been working hard for the overall development of the state.

Addressing a government programme at Arambagh in Hooghly district, Banerjee said despite a "financial blockade" by the Centre, the state government has managed to bring several welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor.

“No state or country in the world can compete with us in terms of development. This is because, despite Delhi's best attempts to deprive us, we have managed to bring in these welfare schemes for our people.

"We have been doing so much for the benefit of the people, but still efforts are on to malign us on fake corruption charges,” she said.

Her comments come in the backdrop of several TMC leaders being arrested by the central investigative agencies in the last few years in various corruption cases.

The TMC supremo criticized the BJP-led central government, alleging an attempt to financially starve the state by withholding the state’s dues amounting to Rs 1.18 lakh crore.