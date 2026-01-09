Efforts on to secure GI tags for 33 Northeastern products

Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) Efforts are being made to secure GI (Geographical Indication) tags for 33 unique products from the Northeast, and a pact in this regard was signed in Guwahati, a statement said.
The agreement was signed between the Textiles Committee under the Ministry of Textiles and the North Eastern Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation (NEHHDC), it said.
Among these products, 18 are from Nagaland and 15 from Meghalaya, the statement said.
However, it was not immediately known what these products were.
A GI tag is a name or sign identifying a product as originating from a specific place, possessing unique qualities, reputation, or characteristics linked to that location.
The agreement was inked during a conclave of northeastern states in the textile sector held at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati on Thursday, the statement said.
Beyond GI registration, the collaboration will focus on capacity building, branding and market linkages to ensure sustainable growth and wider recognition of Northeastern crafts, it said.
The two organisations will also work with the Centre and state governments to strengthen the textiles, handloom, handicrafts, khadi and allied sectors in the region, it added.
The initiative is expected to empower artisans and weavers by safeguarding their traditional knowledge and craftsmanship, while enhancing global visibility of Northeastern textiles and handicrafts and creating new economic opportunities through branding and market expansion, the statement said. PTI SSG SSG MNB SOM