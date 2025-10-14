Efforts on to streamline ILP issuance for people entering Mizoram by train: Official

Aizawl, Oct 14 (PTI) Efforts are being made to streamline the issuance of Inner Line Permits (ILP) for outsiders entering Mizoram by train, an official said on Tuesday.

ILP is a travel document issued to Indian citizens for entry into certain states including Mizoram which entered the country’s railway map last month.

Home Minister K Sapdanga on Tuesday visited Sairang railway station, located nearly 20 km from the state capital Aizawl, and inspected the reception of incoming passengers and issuance of ILP to them at the station, the official said.

During his visit, Sapdanga discussed with railway officials, police officers and state officials about streamlining the issuance of ILP, he said.

The home minister informed railway officials that the government launched the online ILP portal in 2019, and steps are being taken to distribute offline application forms for the document to non-tribal people travelling in trains, the official said.

Sapdanga said the existing online ILP guideline is being upgraded, and the process is on the verge of completion.

He urged the railway officials to make separate exit gates for people requiring ILP, and state residents or passengers not requiring it, the official said.

During the visit, Sapdanga also emphasised the need for the upgradation of Sairang railway station.

He was informed that about 250-300 incoming passengers used to arrive at the railway stations every time a train arrives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13 inaugurated the 51.38 km-long Bairabi-Sairang railway line and flagged off three trains to Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati.

NF Railways Deputy Chief Engineer Harjimal Meena informed the home minister about the ongoing projects to improve Sairang railway station, including a rail terminal, which is scheduled to be completed in two years, the official said.

Plans were also discussed for the construction of a tourist facilitation centre at Sairang railway station to guide and facilitate tourists, he added.

Sapdanga was accompanied by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, DGP Sharad Agarwal and other senior officials. officers. PTI CORR NN