Efforts on to strengthen economy in line with resolution of Developed India 2047: Arun Chaturvedi

Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Former Rajasthan BJP president Arun Chaturvedi said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving towards becoming the third largest economy in the world.

He alleged that during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) tenure, the economy was heading towards the abyss due to "economic mismanagement and scams".

He said that for the first time in the history of independent India, a government has issued a white paper on the country's economy.

"An economic comparison has been made in the white paper for the period from 2004 to 2014 and from 2014 to 2024," he said addressing a press conference at the party office here.

He said that after the formation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 2014, the resources in the country started being used in the national interest.

"Efforts are being made to strengthen the economy in that direction by taking the resolution of Developed India 2047," he said. PTI SDA CK