Efforts should be made to separate religion from politics: Himachal CM

Shimla, August 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday emphasised the importance of secularism in governance, stating that religion is a personal matter for individuals.

Sukhu made the statement while chairing the second session of the National Conclave "Constitutional Challenges: Perspective & Pathways" organised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) AICC Law, Human Rights and RTI department at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, an official statement said.

He asserted that religion should not be used to divide people and called for efforts to separate it from politics.

Sukhu highlighted the need to respect every religion and urged individuals to uphold the ancient traditions of peace and brotherhood.

"We are known for our religious tolerance, and in the absence of rich values, there always remains a possibility of the emergence of violence and conflict in the society", the chief minister stated. PTI BPL MPL MPL