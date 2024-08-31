Efforts stepped up to have new campus for Assembly: Pondy Speaker

Puducherry, Aug 31 (PTI) Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam said here on Saturday that a palatial campus to accommodate the territorial Assembly and also the Secretariat would be constructed at a cost of Rs 576 crore.

Selvam told reporters at his chamber that the Lt Governor K Kailashnathan had approved the file proposing construction of a new campus to accommodate both the Assembly and Chief Secretariat.

"The file has since been sent to the Union Home Ministry," he said, stating the new campus would be more spacious and would meet the requirements. Presently, the Assembly is functioning in an old building constructed during the French regime.

With the rise in number of people turning up at the Assembly campus which also houses offices of Chief Ministers and other Ministers, there was a need for a more spacious campus, the Speaker said, adding that it would be an integrated campus which would also have the multi-storied premises for the Chief Secretariat.

"We have intensified steps to have the new campus as soon as possible," he added.

The new Assembly campus would be constructed on the 15-acre site in the neighbouring Thattanchavady.

The proposal to have the new campus for the Assembly had been hanging in the balance for nearly five years. The proposal to have the new campus was made some years ago. But it was gathering dust with the delay in getting the nod of the previous Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan..

"The present Lt Governor has, however, given his nod for the proposal and it had been sent to the Union Home Ministry for follow up steps," the Speaker said.

"I thank the Lt Governor Kailashanathan for his cooperation and positive gesture facilitating the government's proposal for a new Assembly campus," he said.

Selvam said steps were taken to send to the Union Home Ministry with the approval of the Lt Governor the resolution adopted unanimously on the floor of the Assembly during the recent budget session urging the Centre to grant statehood to Puducherry. PTI Cor SS