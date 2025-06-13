Efforts to clear debris at plane crash site in Ahmedabad continue overnight

Ahmedabad: The operation to clear the site of the crash involving a London-bound Air India flight, in which 265 people lost their lives on Thursday, continued overnight and is in the last stages, an official said on Friday.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

One person survived the tragedy, while 241 on board, including 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, were killed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai said the operation to clear the site continued overnight, and some debris still needed to be removed.

"Bodies were charred beyond recognition," she said.

The senior official had earlier said 265 bodies were sent to the city civil hospital.

The aircraft could be seen from afar, losing altitude rapidly and crashing in a ball of fire that sent plumes of thick black smoke spiralling up in the air.

Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter, the official had said.