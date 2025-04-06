Efforts to counter BJP govt remain insufficient, more movements needed: CPI(M) organisational report

Madurai, Apr 5 (PTI) In a report reviewing the party's analysis of its activities, the CPI(M) has said its efforts to counter the "corporate-communal nexus" led by the BJP government and related challenges remain "insufficient", according to sources.

People are "willing to fight for their rights" when they get the "right leadership" and more widespread and sustained movements are necessary to counter the BJP government, the party's report on organisational matters that was discussed here on Saturday said.

The report analyses the activities undertaken by the CPI(M) since the last party congress in 2021 and also deals with organisational measures required for implementing the task adopted by the political resolution, which was unanimously adopted by the party congress on Saturday.

While the organisational report was not made public, according to sources, it said several struggles, movements and campaigns by organisations of the party have successfully forced the governments to grant certain concessions, but the efforts remain insufficient.

The CPI(M) said the party membership has increased since the last party congress -- from 9,85,757 in 2021 to 10,19,009 in 2024.

The report noted that the percentage of Muslims in the party is low.

The percentage of women members in the party increased from 18.2 per cent to 20.2 and the percentage of youth rose from 19.5 per cent to 22.6 per cent, it said.

The report, however, expressed concern over the "overall quality" of members.

The membership of mass organisations has, meanwhile, increased by 64 lakh since the last Congress.

It also said the party, in its last congress, had recommended a rectification campaign, which was not taken down to the level of all district committees, noting it as a "major weakness".

The organisational report was introduced by Politburo member BV Raghavulu.

Asked about the shortcomings in the rectification process at a press conference here, Raghavulu said, "We are seized of the situation that we felt that a certain lag in quality is also among the party membership. Because in certain states, the dropage of membership is around 5-6 per cent." "In certain states, it is high compared to what we wish. For example, in Kerala also, the relative dropage is high. So, the Kerala Party State Committee is seized of the situation. It wants to tighten the recruitment," he said.

As per data shared by the party, the total number of members was 9,85,757 in 2021, which increased to 10,30,282 in 2022, but got reduced in the following year, and was 10,21,057 in 2023, and 10,19,009 in 2024.

In Kerala, where the party is in power, the number of members was 5,27,174 in 2021, which increased to 5,74,261 in 2022, but came down to 5,67,123 in 2023, and 5,64,895 in 2024.

Raghavulu added that while there were concerns over the quality of members, it is not alarming. "Basically, the quality of the membership is relatively good, but in certain pockets, certain areas, that deficiency is there," he said.

The party also adopted 13 resolutions during its party congress on Saturday, which included a demand for the restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Other resolutions expressed solidarity with Cuba, condemned the blockade imposed by the US, demanded the withdrawal of the national policy framework on agricultural marketing, called for recognising basic needs as fundamental rights, and demanded an extension of reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs to the private sector.

Resolutions on drug addiction among youth, ensuring equal rights and dignity for LGBTQ+ individuals, ensuring dignity and justice for the disabled, UGC draft regulations, resisting privatisation, deep sea mining, and increasing violence against women and children were also adopted. PTI AO SKY SKY