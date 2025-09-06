Efforts to strengthen an embankment along Sutlej river underway in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Sep 6 (PTI) Collaborative efforts of the National Disaster Response Force, the Army and the district administration were underway to strengthen a 'dhussi bundh' -- earthen embankment -- near village Sasrali here in the wake of strong water flow in Sutlej, said officials on Saturday.

As a precautionary measure, a temporary ring 'bundh' spanning approximately 500 metres in length, has been constructed parallel to the existing embankment to reinforce flood protection measures, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities and refrain from spreading rumours, ensuring a calm and safe situation for all.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Vinay Bublani visited the site near the village Sasrali here to assess the situation and reviewed the damage assessment submitted by officials from the revenue, forest and drainage departments.

Sub-divisional magistrate (Ludhiana East) Jasleen Kaur Bhullar and officers of the concerned departments, were also present during the inspection.

In a statement, the district administration officials claimed that the water level has started receding and the situation is completely under control. PTI COR CHS SMV SMV SKY SKY