Efforts underway for setting up Mizoram House in Navi Mumbai: Govt

Aizawl, Aug 10 (PTI) The Mizoram government is making all efforts to set up a guest house in Navi Mumbai, a statement said on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena is at present in Mumbai, and he met his Maharashtra counterpart Rajesh Kumar Meena to discuss the proposed Mizoram House in Navi Mumbai, it said.

The chief secretary of Maharashtra has directed the officers concerned to ensure permission to the application submitted by the Mizoram government in this regard, it said.

Meanwhile, Khilli Ram Meena also raised the need for assistance for cancer patients from Mizoram undergoing treatment at the TaTa Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. He was assured of necessary assistance.

The chief secretary also met cancer patients lodged at the Mizoram House in Mumbai.