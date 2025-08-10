Efforts underway to complete World Bank-aided multi-sectoral Tripura project by 2029: Official

Agartala, Aug 10 (PTI) The authorities of the Tripura Rural Economic Growth and Service Delivery Project (TRESP), a World Bank-aided multi-sectoral programme, are making all efforts to complete it by 2029, a senior official said on Sunday.

Special emphasis is on completion of construction of over 416-km all-season roads, one of the major components of the project, to meet the deadline, he said.

“Out of 416.46 km, a stretch of 71.49 km has been completed, while construction is underway for another 133.41 km. Work order has also been issued for another 133.41 km,” Chief Operating Officer (COO), TRESP, Gajendra Verma, told PTI.

Over Rs 500 crore out of the Rs 1,400-crore project has been earmarked for strengthening the foundation of roads for economic growth in rural areas, especially in the tribal belts, he said.

Verma said altogether 23 rural development (RD) blocks, including 11 ‘aspirational blocks’, will benefit from the project, and a total of 12 school buildings will be constructed as part of investing in human capital development services.

“Detailed Project Reports for the school building construction have been prepared and work has started for four buildings. All the school buildings will come up in tribal-dominated areas for the welfare of the students belonging to indigenous tribes,” he said.

Verma said the project will also impart training for teachers of various categories to enhance their skills.

The TRESP will help in institution building by forming producer groups (PGs) under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Management (TRLM), the official said, adding, 2,000 PGs have already been constituted out of a target of 2,500.

According to Verma, the project will also aid in developing single-window services (app and web based) and boost delivery systems for people to access schemes of the state government.

“A firm has been engaged for study and recommendation of the envisaged IT solutions, including applicable government process re-engineering (GPR). It has been proposed for a total 144 services and schemes,” he said.

He said under TRESP, the Tripura Space Application Centre (TSAC) will engage a company for integrating the dashboard system for mobile data collection, data preparation, dissemination and visualisation.

The World Bank is contributing around Rs 1,120 crore for the project, which was launched in March last year.