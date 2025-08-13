Efforts underway to diminish importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra, alleges Uddhav

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) In a veiled attack on the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said efforts were being made to diminish the importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

He also urged the Supreme Court to hear his party's plea against the Maharashtra assembly speaker's decision to allot the "bow and arrow" symbol to the ruling Shiv Sena, and said democracy would die if justice is not delivered.

Speaking at the 65th foundation day of 'Marmik', a magazine started by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and his brother Shrikant Thackeray, Uddhav said Marathi manoos ensured that they get Mumbai.

"Marathi manoos was treated as an outsider (before the undivided Shiv Sena was formed in 1966). Efforts are being made to create such circumstances again, to see whether a bite can be taken out of Mumbai and Maharashtra - be it imposition of Hindi or reducing the importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra. These efforts have not stopped," he said.

"The work of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Marmik will not end till the time we don't finish off those who indulge in such efforts," Thackeray said.

Be it feeding pigeons or the Supreme Court's order on stray dogs, controversies were being created to divert people's attention from pressing issues, the former chief minister said.

He also lauded Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai for looking into the issue after public outrage against the order.

CJI Gavai on Wednesday said he will look into it when a plea relating to stray dogs was mentioned for urgent hearing in the Supreme Court.

On his party's plea in the apex court against the assembly speaker's decision, he said, "It has been three-four years and one will never know when it (democracy) will die. If justice is not dispensed, then democracy will die. So whatever bench it is, please look into it. This is my request with folded hands." In July, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the issue had been pending for long and uncertainty cannot be allowed to continue. PTI PR NP