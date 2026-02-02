Efforts underway to get Ramsar site tag for Neeli Jheel: Delhi Environment minister

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) On the occasion of World Wetlands Day, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said efforts are underway to secure a Ramsar site tag for Neeli Jheel at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary here.

Delhi celebrated World Wetlands Day with programmes at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary and at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, which was organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

At the Asola Bhatti event, Sirsa announced a target of planting 3.5 million saplings in the Ridge area over the next four years.

He described wetlands as the foundation of life, culture and environmental security. "Conservation of water bodies is not only an environmental responsibility but is also intrinsically linked to the protection of our traditions and the security of future generations." The minister said Delhi once had more than 1,000 water bodies, many of which gradually fell prey to encroachment and neglect. "The Delhi government has resolved to revive all water bodies. It has set a target to restore the maximum possible number of water bodies by the end of 2027," he said.

Sirsa further said that efforts are underway in coordination with the Central government to notify the Neeli Jheel a Ramsar site.

The aim of the Ramsar list is to develop and maintain an international network of wetlands, which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life, through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes and benefits.

The Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands. It is named after the Iranian city of Ramsar, on the Caspian Sea, where the treaty was signed on February 2, 1971.

Referring to Delhi Ridge, the minister said 10,000 acres of land have, for the first time, been notified as Ridge Forest and added that a plan is being prepared under which around 3.5 million saplings will be planted in the Ridge area over the next four years.

On pollution control, he said, "Technological innovations are being promoted through which pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10 can be captured around water bodies." On landfill remediation, Sirsa said out of the 202 acres of landfill sites in Delhi, 45 acres have been fully reclaimed. "Through bio-mining, waste is being utilised for fuel and inert material, and Delhi will be completely freed from garbage mountains by 2027," he said.

Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh and senior officials were present at the programme.

At the DDA event at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, its Vice Chairman, N Saravana Kumar, highlighted the role of land management and urban governance in protecting cities from natural disasters such as floods.

He said nearly 15 per cent of Delhi comprises DDA parks accessible to the public. PTI SGV SGV NSD NSD