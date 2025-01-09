Efforts underway to restore 5 religious sites rediscovered in Sambhal: DM

Sambhal (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya on Thursday said efforts are underway to restore the five religious sites that were rediscovered and excavated following the recent anti-encroachment drive.

Addressing the media, the DM explained that while these pilgrimage sites and their associated wells were recorded in sacred texts, many had been encroached upon for various reasons.

The DM inspected the five rediscovered and excavated religious sites -- Chaturmukh Koop, Ashok Koop, Chatur Sagar, Ekant Tirtha, and Shankh Madhav.

"These places were traditionally ponds where religious activities such as bathing and worship took place," the DM said.

Talking about the Ekant Tirtha pond, Pensiya said the site will be revitalised under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

He revealed that efforts will be made to preserve these sacred sites through MNREGA and Gram Nidhi in rural areas, while urban sites will be developed under government schemes and the nagar palika (municipality).

Work is currently underway at the Chaturmukh well and improvements will soon be made to the Ashok well, he said.

The DM added that the remaining sites, including Chatur Sagar, Ekant Tirtha and Shankh Madhav, would also undergo renovation in the coming months.

"These efforts are part of a broader initiative to transform Sambhal into a tourist hub, which would provide the city with a fresh identity and attract visitors from across the region," said the DM.

Many of these places were found after the district administration launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in December following the violence that erupted during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 last year.

Four people were killed and several others were injured in the violence. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS