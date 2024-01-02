Efforts will be intensified to enhance sports infra across village: Haryana govt

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Haryana will enhance sports infrastructure across villages, with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directing officials to formulate a comprehensive plan to establish sport-specific high performance centers on regional preferences, according to an official statement.

This initiative aims to foster the athletic potential of young individuals from an early age.

These centers will provide exclusive training in a single sport, enabling youths to excel in their chosen discipline, the statement said.

The objective is to empower the youth to bring pride and recognition to the state and the nation on the global sports arena, it said.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting with officials from the Sports Department to discuss the roadmap for developing new sports infrastructure in Haryana.

Khattar said the state government is committed to strengthen the sports infrastructure across all regions.

He instructed the establishment of sports nurseries in villages based on demand and preferences for specific sports.

He further directed the Sports Department and Panchayat Department to collaboratively map the sports infrastructure developed in villages.

This comprehensive mapping will ensure that infrastructure is systematically developed in alignment with the specific needs of each area.

In addition, he instructed the teams to compile and map the demands submitted by the public through various government portals for facilities such as stadiums, mini stadiums, sports nurseries, or other institutions in their respective areas.

Khattar stressed the need to encourage medal-winning players employed under the Outstanding Sportsperson Policy to establish and operate sports nurseries.

He instructed the Sports Department to compile a comprehensive list of sportspersons, including both prominent and emerging athletes.

Recognizing the challenges faced by players at smaller levels in accessing major tournaments, he affirmed the government's commitment to providing equal opportunities for such players to progress and ensuring that no skilled athlete is overlooked. Special emphasis will be placed on providing training to these players based on their respective sports, he said.