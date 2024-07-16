Efforts will be made to start trauma centres in district hospitals: Rajasthan health minister

Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh assured the members of the state Assembly on Tuesday that efforts will be made to start trauma centres in the district hospitals which lack the facility.

He said a provision has been made to open trauma centres in newly constructed district hospitals.

The minister was replying to supplementary questions asked by the members in this regard during the Question Hour.

He said that as per the guidelines of the central government, a person injured in an accident should not need to travel more than 50 kilometres under any circumstances. For this, there is a provision to open a trauma centre at every 100 kilometre.

Earlier, in a written reply, the minister said the government opens trauma centres in medical institutions near national highways. He placed the list of trauma centres opened in the state in the last three years on the table of the House.