Efforts will be made to strengthen education in Rajasthan, says Governor Bagde

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Newly appointed Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde on Wednesday said efforts will be made to strengthen higher education in Rajasthan.

Bagde was interacting with media shortly after taking oath as the governor in a ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

He said along with quality in higher education, work will be done to develop the intellectual capacity of students. As the chancellor, he will make efforts to ensure that the universities of Rajasthan are ahead in the rankings in the country and around the world. It will be a priority that the state's universities reach new heights, he said.

The governor said Maharashtra and Rajasthan have a close relationship as many Rajasthanis live in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and other places in Maharashtra.

He said he has also had a close relationship with the dairy business which can be very beneficial for the poor who do not even have land for farming. Work will be done to promote such people in the dairy business, Bagde said.

He said Indian players have been performing well in the Olympics for many years. Work will be done to provide facilities to the players so that India gets a name in the Olympics.

The governor also talked about promoting courses that encourage entrepreneurship under the new education policy.

He said the youth should be linked to skill development for agriculture and traditional businesses. For this, work will be done to benefit the youth under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by coordinating with industries and universities, he added.

He said special efforts will be made to gain momentum in the tribal areas.

As chancellor, he will make every effort to remove the commercialisation of education and the disarray of education in the private sector.

Bagde said former governor Kalraj Mishra has done very important work for Rajasthan.

"We will try to take forward his work and inculcate in the youth that the Constitution is supreme, and work should be done continuously to connect them with their rights and duties towards the country," he said.

The governor said on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, great works have been done for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' in the country.

He said Rajasthan is doing important work in the agriculture sector and cooperative sector.

"My effort will be to implement the activities related to these sectors in the tribal dominated areas," he said.

Bagde said he has got the opportunity to work as a governor on this land of glorious traditions and the pride and glory of the country's first freedom fighter Maharana Pratap.

Earlier, Bagde took oath as the Governor of Rajasthan.

In a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, Rajasthan Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava administered the oath of office to Bagde, who took the oath in the name of God in Hindi.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant read out the warrant of appointment of the Governor issued by President Droupadi Murmu.

After taking oath, Bagde was presented a guard of honour at the Raj Bhavan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa, Union Ministers, members of the State Cabinet, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tikaram Jully and other public representatives, judges, senior officials of administration and police were present at the swearing-in ceremony. PTI AG KSS KSS