EFx India 2025 returns after two years, showcases cutting-edge engineering talent

Bengaluru, Mar 28 (PTI) ASME Foundation India, the philanthropic arm of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), in collaboration with REVA University, Bengaluru, is organising EFx India 2025 from March 27 to 29.

"EFx India has returned after two years to reignite experiential learning," said Madhukar Sharma, president of ASME India.

The three-day festival serves as a platform for showcasing technical acumen, competing in high-stakes challenges, and engaging with industry leaders shaping the future of engineering.

According to a release issued on Friday by REVA University, over 700 students from top-tier engineering institutions across India are expected to participate in the festival.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Maria Cardwell, Executive Director and Chief Engineer at Boeing India, underscored the high expectations placed on India’s engineers.

"The demand is immense, and that pressure shapes the way young engineers approach their craft—compromise, negotiation, and incremental success are part of the journey to groundbreaking innovation. When you’re in the workforce, there’s little room for failure. That’s why ASME, Boeing, and many others invest in initiatives like EFx," Cardwell said.

The release further highlighted that EFx, one of ASME’s premier student engagement initiatives, has attracted more than 10,000 participants from 400 institutes across 20 cities over the past seven years, reinforcing India’s reputation as a global powerhouse for engineering talent.

This year’s edition goes beyond competition, featuring expert-led masterclasses on cutting-edge topics such as biomimicry, remote imaging for material assessment and sustainable engineering, among others, the release added.

P Shyama Raju, Founder and Chancellor of REVA University, said, "I have always wanted students to gain real-world exposure. EFx competitions provide practical learning that goes beyond classroom and lab projects." PTI JR SSK KH