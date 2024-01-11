Egg seller beaten to death after minor argument in U'khand's Haridwar

Haridwar, Jan 11 (PTI) A man, who sold eggs on a pushcart at Roorkee in this district, was allegedly beaten to death with an iron bucket by some men after a minor argument, police said on Thursday. The killers wanted the egg seller named Akash to shift his stall elsewhere and he refused, they said. Abhishek, the main accused in this case, was arrested on Thursday nearly 12 hours after the incident, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Swapna Kishore.

Abhishek, who is a resident of Bhagwanpur area, has confessed to his crime stating that he wanted to teach Akash a lesson, added Kishore.

The SP said that his accomplices are still on the run, adding a search is on to nab them. The bucket used in the murder has also been recovered, the official said. The SP said that a case under sections 21/24 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. Abhishek and his accomplices had an argument with Akash, who sold eggs on a pushcart near Roorkee Talkies, on Wednesday as they asked him to shift elsewhere, police said. Abhishek and his associates attacked Akash with a bucket when he refused to obey them. They hit Akash on the head eleven times with the bucket and fled from the spot, they said. The deceased's father Swaminath filed a complaint against Abhishek and his associates in the case.