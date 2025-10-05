Egg thrown at 'garba' event in Mira Road: Nitesh Rane warns those with 'jihadi mindset'

Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane condemned the egg-throwing incident that disrupted a 'garba' event at a housing society in Mira Road area of Thane district earlier this week and asserted those with "jihadi mindset" will not be spared.

The incident took place between 10.30 pm and 11 pm on September 30 when a person allegedly threw an egg from the 16th floor onto the common area of JP North Garden City housing complex in Kashigaon.

Police booked the person, a resident of the same complex, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 300 (voluntarily causing disturbance to any assembly lawfully engaged in the performance of religious worship or ceremonies).

Speaking to reporters at the complex on Saturday night, Rane said he had come to show solidarity with the Hindu community.

"I have come to warn people with a jihadi mindset. I have come as a government representative to give this message. Those with jhadi mindset must remember this is not Pakistan. They will be properly dealt with," he said.

Rane also accused the local police of turning a blind eye to such incidents, adding that he had received a video of a Hindu woman being made to lick her spit from the ground "in the name of love jihad".

"I will submit this evidence to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure strict action against those involved," the minister and BJP MLA said.

"Love jihad" is a term used by right-wing outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam after luring them into relationships and marrying them. PTI COR BNM