Maharashtra: Eggs, bananas now part of mid-day meal menu in govt-run schools

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to introduce eggs in the mid-day meal provided to the students of government-run schools in the state.

Advertisment

In addition to khichdi, made of rice and lentils, the students will also be served boiled eggs or egg pulao or egg biryani once a week - either on a Wednesday or a Friday. The vegetarian students will be given a banana or any other fruit on that day, a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday said.

The decision will be implemented in the ongoing (2023-24) academic year, it said.

"Eggs will be included in the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Scheme. Apart from the regular nutrition, eggs will be given once a week for 23 weeks. The provision will be done by the school management committee in rural areas and in urban areas by the central kitchen providing agency," the GR said.

In rural areas, the school management committee will purchase eggs and provide boiled eggs, egg pulao or egg biryani every Wednesday or Friday, it said, adding that children who are vegetarians will be given bananas or any fruit.

The mid-day meal scheme is implemented for the students of Class 1 to 8.