Eggs hurled during Durga idol immersion procession in Hyderabad, case booked

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) A case was registered after participants taking out a Durga idol immersion procession here alleged that eggs were hurled on them by some persons, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around Saturday midnight in Chaderghat area when the idol was being taken out in a procession for immersion. Mild tension prevailed for some time in the area as members of a community gathered in large numbers and raised slogans seeking action.

Participants of the procession in the complaint alleged that eggs were thrown from a building.

Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd and brought the situation under control. Additional forces were deployed and a picket was set up there, a senior police official told PTI.

The situation is peaceful and investigation is in progress, he said, adding, "We are examining the CCTVs." An egg was hurled, but it fell on the road, the official said, adding that an investigation is on.

A case was registered at Chaderghat Police Station. PTI VVK VVK KH