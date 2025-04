Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) More than 60 of the 150 eggs laid by a turtle at Kihim beach in Alibaug hatched on Friday, a forest department official said.

The eggs were laid on March 3, he said.

"A total of 68 eggs hatched today. The hatchlings have been released into the sea. The gram panchayat and villagers had erected temporary netting to protect the eggs," he said.

A local resident in his 60s said it was the first time in decades that a turtle had laid eggs at Kihim beach. PTI ZA BNM