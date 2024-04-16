Eggs, orange peels thrown on stage at cultural event in Navi Mumbai; police register case

Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly throwing eggs, orange peels and water on a stage where a cultural programme was being held in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday during an event organised at Kongaon in Panvel area for a combined celebration of the 'jayanti' (birth anniversary) of social reformers Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, an official from Panvel taluka police station said.

After the event, a cultural programme was held at the venue where some persons allegedly threw eggs, orange peels and water on the stage, the police said quoting a complaint filed by a 58-year-old woman.

The motive behind the act was not specified.

The complaint claimed the act of the accused not only hurt the sentiments and feelings of the people but also insulted the great personalities in whose honour the event was organised.

Following the complaint, the police on Monday registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 295(a) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said. PTI COR GK