Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to visit India in Feb

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is set to visit India in the first week of next month to review the overall trajectory of bilateral ties and explore ways to expand cooperation in areas of trade, investment, shipping and agriculture.

Advertisment

Abdelatty will hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar covering the entire gamut of bilateral ties as well as the evolving situation in the Middle East following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

The two ministers are also set to take stock of implementation of the decisions firmed up during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in 2023, people familiar with the matter said.

The two sides will look at shoring up cooperation in a number of areas including trade, investment and agriculture, they said.

Advertisment

While the Egyptian President visited India in January 2023 to grace the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, Modi travelled to Egypt in June that year, reflecting growing intensity in the bilateral ties.

India and Egypt elevated their ties to the level of strategic partnership and resolved to significantly broadbase the bilateral engagement in areas of defence, security and trade during El-Sisi's visit to India.

The two leaders also decided to take the volume of bilateral trade to USD 12 billion in the next five years from around USD seven billion recorded that year.

Advertisment

Egypt has traditionally been one of India's most important trading partners in the African continent.

The India-Egypt bilateral trade agreement has been in operation since March 1978. The bilateral trade has increased more than five times in last 10 years.

Around 50 Indian companies have invested in various sectors in Egypt with a combined investment exceeding USD 3.25 billion.

Advertisment

A joint statement issued during El-Sisi's visit to India two years back mentioned that the Egyptian side is considering the possibility of allocating a special area of land for the Indian industries in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCEZ).

The Suez Canal, connecting the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, is one of the world's busiest trade routes.

About 12 percent of global trade passes through the canal each day.

Advertisment

India and Egypt are also looking at deepening cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied services besides strengthening the supply chain of food articles.

The defence and strategic cooperation between India and Egypt has been on an upswing in the last few years.

The Indian and Egyptian Armies conducted the first ever joint exercise in January this year.

Advertisment

Egypt had already shown interest in procuring Tejas light combat aircraft, radars, military helicopters and other platforms from India.

In July 2022, the IAF participated in a month-long tactical leadership programme in Egypt with three Su-30 MKI jets and two C-17 transport aircraft. PTI MPB ZMN