Eid celebrated across Kashmir; CM, Mufti offer prayers at Hazratbal

Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across Kashmir on Saturday with people gathering at mosques in large numbers to offer prayers, officials said here.

The biggest such assembly was at the Hazratbal Shrine, where over 40,000 people gathered for prayers, they said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among those who offered the prayers at Hazratbal.

Smaller gatherings were reported at all Muslim places of worship across the valley, except for the historic Jamia Masjid in the old city, as the authorities refused permission to hold prayers at Eidgah.

Thousands of sheep, goats and other animals were sacrificed across the valley as per tradition, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the Muslim community on the occasion.

"Let's reiterate our resolve to strengthen the foundations of unity, harmony & brotherhood and work with love and compassion for the well-being of all. May this festival spread peace & bring prosperity to all," the Lt Governor said in a post on X.

A police official said Eid prayers passed off peacefully, and there was no report of any untoward incident.

Leaders of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir also extended Eid greetings to the people.