Eid celebrated across UP amid tight security, AI-powered drones deployed; minor clash in Meerut

Lucknow, Mar 31 (PTI) Eid prayers were held Monday across Uttar Pradesh amid heightened security, social media monitoring and real-time surveillance using AI-powered drones, officials said, but a minor clash in Meerut during celebrations left some people injured and at least three in custody.

In Aligarh, some people were seen wearing black armbands in protest against the proposed Waqf bill pending in Parliament and alleged excesses on Muslims in some parts of the world.

The celebrations were largely joyous otherwise, with Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar saying prayers were held peacefully at over 31,500 mosques and other designated places.

In Saharanpur, a group of people allegedly waved the Palestine flag and raised slogans after offering Eid prayers. Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal said the matter came to their notice through a social media video and action is being taken.

In Moradabad, some people attempted to pray on the roads due to overcrowding in Eidgahs, but police arranged a second 'jamaat' within the premises. "This step was taken for the safety of devotees, and the arrangements were successfully implemented," said Additional SP (City) Ranvijay Singh.

Eid Congregations were held in other places in including Amethi (at 213 mosques), Varanasi, Rampur, Prayagraj, Gonda, Jhansi and kaushambi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended Eid greetings to people trough social media posts.

In Lucknow, Eid prayers were held at the Aishbagh Eidgah, led by Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Minister Danish Azad, former Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and UP Congress President Ajay Rai attended the event and extending Eid greetings.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Vishwajeet Srivastava, said, "Security has been tightened across all areas for Eid. Surveillance is being conducted using CCTV and AI-powered drones which provide a tactical advantage by covering larger areas and sending real-time alerts to the police control room in case of any suspicious activity." A minor scuffle between two persons escalated into a violent clash between two factions of a community in Meerut's Jani area during Eid celebrations. Several people were said to have been injured in the violence, although the police are yet to confirm the number.

"Three people have been taken into custody. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest others involved in the violence," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.

Some posters also were seen in the city during celebrations that questioned the ban on namaz in streets while congregations and celebrations on streets were allowed during other festivals like Ganesh Puja, Holi, Diwali and Kanwar Yatra.

BJP ally RLD spokesperson Rohit Agarwal questioned the ban on street prayers.

"Like Holi and Diwali come once a year, Eid is also once-a-year event and if namaz is allowed in streets for half an hour then heavens won't come falling down," said in a video clip he shared on social media.

In Prayagraj, thousands gathered at the Eidgah for prayers under strict security. Mutawalli (caretaker) Mohammad Sohaib Mian Farooqi urged people offering prayers to do so within the designated premises and not spill onto streets.

Similar directives were enforced in Aligarh, where district authorities ensured that congregational prayers on the Eidgah complex in Shahjamal and Jama Masjid in Upper Kot were held without any encroachment on roads or pavements.

BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, dismissed claims that Muslims in neighbouring Sambhal were being victimised due to the last year's violence over the survey of a mosque. "In the Yogi Raj, anyone who breaks the law should be prepared to face consequences," he said.

He also defended restrictions on road prayers, stating, "No one has the right to obstruct traffic by praying outside mosques. Such disruptions do not occur outside temples during Hindu festivals." In Sambhal, social worker Saeed Akhtar Israeli, along with his team, showered flower petals on mosque-goers and police and administrative personnel stationed in the area.

Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq said, "I deeply regret the ban (on namaz in streets). Our Constitution is secular and grants freedom to all religions to celebrate their festivals. There should be no double standards. When other religious events can be held on roads, why object to a 10-minute prayer? As a citizen and a Member of Parliament, I will stand firmly against any injustice towards my people." On the security front, AI-powered drones were deployed in sensitive areas, and PAC personnel stationed to maintain order. Social media monitoring was intensified, with officials warning of strict action against any attempts to disrupt peace.

In Varanasi, Eid prayers were conducted peacefully at mosques across the city including the prominent Gyanvapi and Nadesar mosques amid tight security.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal, said, "People offered prayers peacefully inside the mosques, and no one prayed on the streets." The Eid moon was sighted last evening, after which those observing 'roza' broke their fast and prepared for celebrations.

Mathura witnessed prayers at the Shahi Eidgah and other prominent mosques under tight security.

In Bareilly, the main congregation took place at Bakarganj Eidgah. Special prayers were also held for the prosperity of the nation and the well-being of Muslims in Palestine.