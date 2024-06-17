Eid celebrated across West Bengal

Kolkata, June 17 (PTI) Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated amid a religious fervour across West Bengal on Monday.

A large number of people gathered at the mosques to offer prayers in traditional attire.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended greetings to the people on the occasion.

Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP posted on X, "Greetings on the occasion and Happy Eid-ul-Adha to all who are celebrating." Mosques and mazars across the state were lit up for the occasion.

People made most of the holiday by thronging eateries and restaurants for lunch, while several cinema halls in Kolkata ran houseful shows. PTI SUS SOM