Eid celebrated in Jammu region amid tight security

Jammu, Mar 31 (PTI) Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and traditional gaiety across the Jammu region on Monday amid tight security arrangements, with a large number of people gathering at different eidgahs to pray for peace.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the period of fasting, prayer and charity during the holy month of Ramzan, culminating in an occasion for festivities, joy and togetherness.

On the eve of Eid, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah greeted the people on the Union Territory.

On Monday, the largest congregation was held at the eidgah on Residency Road in Jammu, followed by the Mecca Masjid and the Jama Masjid Khatikan Talab, where hundreds of Muslims offered Eid prayers in the morning.

Muftis and religious scholars spoke about the significance of the day, explaining the philosophy behind the customary sacrifice.

"I want to extend my wishes to everyone on Eid, the festival of happiness. There's a tradition in Jammu where people come together during religious functions," Mufti Anayat Tullah, head priest of the Jama Masjid in Jammu, said.

Emphasising the love and brotherhood among various communities in Jammu, he said, "I hope this bond of love continues. I want to appeal to everyone -- do not fall into the trap of those spreading hate." PTI AB ARI