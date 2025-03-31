Eid celebrated peacefully across UP amid tight security, AI-powered drones deployed

Lucknow, Mar 31 (PTI) Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were held peacefully on Monday across Uttar Pradesh including in Sambhal, Lucknow, Aligarh, Varanasi, Rampur under heightened security and social media monitoring, with Artificial Intelligence-powered drones deployed for real-time surveillance, officials said.

While the celebrations remained largely joyous, some people in Aligarh were seen wearing black armbands in protest against the proposed Waqf Bill pending in Parliament, and alleged excesses on Muslims in some parts of the world.

Major Eid congregations took place at prominent mosques and Eidgahs, including Aishbagh Eidgah, Tile Wali Masjid, and Asifi Masjid at Bara Imambara in Lucknow.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Vishwajeet Srivastava, said, "Security has been tightened across all areas for Eid. Surveillance is being conducted using CCTV and AI-powered drones, which provide a tactical advantage by covering larger areas and sending real-time alerts to the police control room in case of any suspicious activity." In Prayagraj, thousands gathered at the Eidgah for prayers under strict security. Mutawalli (caretaker) Mohammad Sohaib Mian Farooqi urged worshippers to offer prayers within the designated premises and not spill onto streets.

Similar directives were enforced in Aligarh, where district authorities ensured that congregational prayers on the Eidgah complex in Shahjamal and Jama Masjid in Upper Kot were held without any encroachment on roads or pavements.

BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, dismissed claims that Muslims in neighbouring Sambhal were being victimised due to last year's mosque violence. "In the Yogi Raj, anyone who breaks the law should be prepared to face consequences," he said.

He also defended restrictions on road prayers, stating, "No one has the right to obstruct traffic by praying outside mosques. Such disruptions do not occur outside temples during Hindu festivals." In contrast, Sambhal MP Jiya Ur Rahman Warq expressed joy at the large turnout at the Shahi Eidgah, recalling his long-standing tradition of attending prayers there with his grandfather. "Eid is a festival of unity, and I am happy to see people coming together in large numbers," he said.

In Rampur, thousands gathered at the Eidgah, where city Qazi Syed Khushnood Miyan led prayers and called for peace and harmony. Unlike previous years, political figures like Mohammad Azam Khan's family were absent. However, Rampur MP Maulana Muhibullah Nadvi and BJP leader Bharat Bhushan Gupta attended, with Gupta emphasising Rampur's tradition of Hindu-Muslim unity.

"Love endures; hatred is a passing bubble. Eventually, love triumphs," he said.

Hardoi witnessed large congregations at its Eidgah and mosques, with prayers led by Maulana Shami. The police ensured security, and after prayers, people exchanged greetings.

Similarly, in Amethi, prayers were peacefully conducted at 213 mosques, including Eidgah Jais and Jama Masjid Amethi, under the supervision of District Magistrate Nisha Anant and SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik.

AI-powered drones were deployed in sensitive areas, and PAC personnel were stationed to maintain order.

In Gonda, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal confirmed that prayers were conducted smoothly across all police station areas, with heavy police deployment and drone surveillance.

Those celebrating adhered to the administration's request to avoid road prayers. Social media monitoring was intensified, with officials warning of strict action against any attempts to disrupt peace.

Eid festivities across the state remained peaceful, with prayers concluding without incident. Worshippers exchanged greetings, and in many places, leaders emphasized messages of unity and communal harmony.

In Varanasi, Eid prayers were conducted peacefully at mosques across the city including the prominent Gyanvapi and Nadesar mosques. Tight security arrangements were in place around all mosques in the district, and people adhered to the administration's directive by offering prayers inside the mosques rather than on the streets.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal, said Eid prayers concluded smoothly and without any incident. "People offered prayers peacefully inside the mosques, and no one prayed on the streets," he stated.

To ensure security, a large number of police personnel was deployed in both urban and rural areas. Officers patrolled their respective zones, and drones were used to monitor sensitive locations.

In Jhansi, thousands of worshippers gathered at the Eidgah and more than two dozen major mosques to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, praying for the nation's prosperity, communal harmony, and peace.

People embraced each other to exchange Eid greetings, while political leaders and administrative officials were also present to extend their wishes.

At 7:45 AM, Jhansi's City Qazi, Mufti Shabbir Qasmi, led the Eid prayers at the large Eidgah on Gwalior Road. Eidgah Committee General Secretary, Yaqub Ahmed Mansoori, highlighted the city's tradition of communal harmony, dating back to the era of Rani Lakshmibai.

"As per this longstanding tradition, people of all faiths come together to exchange Eid greetings and pray for peace," he said.

The Eid moon was sighted last evening, after which those observing 'roza' broke their fast and prepared for celebrations.

Key officials, including District Magistrate Avneesh Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Sudha Singh, were present at the Eidgah, along with political leaders such as former Congress minister Pradeep Jain Aditya, former Samajwadi Party MP Chandrapal Yadav, and Noor Ahmed.

Prayers were also conducted at various mosques between 7:30 AM and 9:30 AM, including Jama Masjid in Sadar Bazar, Shia Masjid in Nai Basti, Purani Tehsil Masjid, and Deendayal Nagar Masjid.

Special sanitation measures were undertaken in different areas, and security was reinforced with a significant presence of police and administrative officials to maintain order. PTI COR KIS TIR TIR