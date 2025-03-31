Eid celebrated with religious fervour in Nagaland

Kohima, Mar 31 (PTI) Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour in Nagaland, with Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extending greetings on the occasion.

Adorned in white clothes and skullcaps, thousands of people offered prayers at the Idgah in the state's commercial hub, Dimapur and Jame Masjid in the capital Kohima.

After offering namaaz, people exchanged greetings and participated in feasts, besides giving gifts, symbolising joy and gratitude, while also extending alms to the poor, reflecting the spirit of togetherness and charity.

Business establishments run by Muslims in Dimapur and Kohima remained closed for the day.

In Dimapur, Maulana F Ahmed led the Eid prayers in which thousands of Muslims participated.

In the state capital, Pesh-imam Md Hassan Ahmed Choudhury led the prayers at the Kohima Jame Masjid.

The Muslim community in Chumoukedima district also celebrated the festival.

Muslim councils of the three districts of Dimapur, Kohima and Chumoukedima extended Eid greetings to all and expressed gratitude to all people of Nagaland for cooperating with the community whenever needed.

"May this auspicious occasion bring peace, prosperity and happiness to your homes. As we celebrate the end of Ramzan, may your prayers be answered, your hearts be filled with gratitude and our bonds of unity and kindness be strengthened," Ganesan said.

Chief Minister Rio, in a message on X, hoped that "this blessed day fills your heart with joy and your home with blessings".

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislature party leader Y Patton hoped that the day brings peace and prosperity to all, while their homes be filled with warmth, and the spirit of togetherness and goodwill continue to guide everyone. PTI NBS NBS ACD