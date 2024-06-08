Eid celebration: New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express cancelled for 3 days

Guwahati, Jun 8 (PTI) The Mitali Express that plies between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) in the northern part of West Bengal and Dhaka in Bangladesh and its corresponding return trains have been cancelled for three days due to Eid celebrations.

The decision to cancel the bi-weekly train service has been taken by the Indian Railways in consultation with the Bangladesh Railway, according to a release issued by the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).

The Mitali Express will not be operated from NJP station on June 12, 16 and 19 and from Dhaka on June 13, 17 and 20, the release said.

The normal services of Mitali Express will resume after the Eid festival is over in Bangladesh, it said.

The service was suspended during the Eid festival last year also.

The train service was inaugurated in 2022 to strengthen people-to-people connectivity through the railways between the two neighbouring countries.

Mitali Express is one of the three trains that run between India and Bangladesh. The other two are Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express and Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express. To clear the rush of passengers, the NFR also decided to continue with the services of two special trains -- Mysuru-Muzaffarpur-Mysuru for two trips each and the Rani Kamlapati-Agartala-Rani Kamlapati for 26 trips each.

The first train plies between Mysuru in Karnataka and Muzaffarpur in Bihar, while the second one runs between Rani Kamlapati at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Agartala in Tripura.

The Mysuru–Muzaffarpur special train service has been extended from June 17 to 24 every Monday, while in the return direction, it has been extended from June 20 to 27 every Thursday.

Similarly, the Rani Kamlapati-Agartala Weekly Express service has been extended from June 27 to December 26 on every Thursday and in the return direction, it has been extended from June 30 to December 29 on every Sunday.

The extension of services will benefit waitlisted passengers, the release added. PTI DG DG NN